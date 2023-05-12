Nagaland Governor La Ganesan addressed graduates at the 2nd convocation ceremony of St. Joseph University in Ikishe Model village under Chumoukedima district on May 12. Ganesan emphasized the importance of hard work, planning, and execution, stating that there are no laid-down rules for success, although many thumb rules are seen governing our lives.

The governor congratulated the 888 students who received their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees and completed the rigorous sessions of instruction and training in this institute. He reminded the graduands that the graduation certificate is a huge responsibility of applying their knowledge for the welfare of society.

Ganesan told the graduates that real education starts after they leave the university and face the real world on their own. He exhorted them to be prepared to tackle the manifold problems plaguing society, which requires sincere efforts to resolve them. The governor said enormous challenges and opportunities are waiting for them in the outside world and that they will have to face these challenges with unwavering dedication to make their contribution to self-development and the betterment of society.

In addition, Ganesan said the graduation ceremony is an important occasion to recognise not only their efforts but also the efforts of their family members who have supported them on their journeys. He noted that pursuing higher education rarely comes without a cost to the student’s family – whether that cost is financial or involves sacrifices of time or responsibilities that allow the learner to focus on his or her studies.

The governor praised St. Joseph University for providing quality education and building up a team of highly talented and motivated faculties. He said that the institute has already made its impact in the field of higher education.

At the convocation, Ganesan and other dignitaries presented certificates to 888 graduates and awarded certificates and medals to 16 undergraduates, 15 postgraduates and two Ph.D.