Nagaland governor intervenes to ensure issuance of disability ID cards

Nand Kishore Yadav has stressed the need for timely delivery of essential services to specially abled persons and directed departments concerned to address procedural delays affecting beneficiaries.

The remarks came after Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards were issued to three applicants in Peren district following the governor’s intervention, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Taking cognisance of a media report highlighting delays in issuance of the cards, the governor directed the Departments of Social Welfare and Health and Family Welfare to take immediate action.

Following the intervention, pending UDID cards of three applicants — Kerehunglungle, Nchayi Kuame and Keligumbe Hairangbuing — were processed and issued by Friday, the statement said.

Authorities are also coordinating with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to facilitate assistive devices and support services for the beneficiaries based on their individual requirements.

The governor lauded both departments for their prompt response and coordinated efforts in resolving the matter within the stipulated timeframe.