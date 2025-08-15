Nagaland Governor L. Ganesh passes away in Chennai at 80

Nagaland Governor L. Ganesh, 80, passed away in Chennai on Friday evening, following health complications arising from a head injury sustained earlier this year.

According to official sources, Ganesh had sustained the injury during a visit, reportedly after an accident inside a hospital premises. He underwent surgery for the head injury and was discharged after treatment. In recent weeks, he was readmitted for follow-up care and discharged again.

On Friday, Ganesh reportedly fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 6:30 p.m. His sudden demise has come as a shock to political circles in Nagaland and beyond.



Also Read: Nagaland students body opposes NEET 2025 state quota candidature of non-Indigenous candidate

A veteran politician, Ganesan held several key positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party during his long career, including serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. He was known for his organisational skills, grassroots connect, and steadfast loyalty to the party.

Appointed as the Governor of Nagaland in February 2023, Ganesan had earlier served as the Governor of Manipur and held additional charge of West Bengal for a brief period.

An official statement from Raj Bhavan is awaited, and arrangements for the last rites are expected to be announced shortly.