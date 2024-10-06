Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the unique opportunities facing India during a conclave at the Raj Bhavan and said that the synergy of innovation, patriotism, and hard work is crucial for transforming the nation into a global leader.

Addressing attendees, Governor Ganesan remarked, “We stand at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. As we march forward into what we proudly call the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the decisions we make and the direction we choose will sculpt the destiny of our beloved Bharat Mata.” He urged citizens to work together towards building an inclusive and sustainable future, ensuring that every individual has the chance to thrive.

While celebrating India’s current achievements, Ganesan stressed the importance of looking forward with responsibility and determination. He highlighted the role of the youth as the torchbearers of the “new India,” asserting that their creativity, energy, and passion are essential for the nation's advancement.

“Embrace the spirit of patriotism not just as love for the motherland, but as a commitment to contribute positively to your country. Patriotism is not just a sentiment; it is a profound responsibility,” he stated. Ganesan reminded the audience of the ultimate sacrifices made by freedom fighters, urging the youth to honor their legacy by working towards the vision of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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