Nagaland Governor La Ganesan inaugurated the Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Central Library at International University, Dimapur (formerly The Global Open University, Nagaland) on March 31, 2025. The event coincided with the 136th birth anniversary of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a key figure in India's nationalist and cultural resurgence.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ganesan emphasized the role of libraries in fostering intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning. He described the newly inaugurated Central Library as a fitting tribute to Dr. Hedgewar’s legacy, highlighting its potential to serve as a center of knowledge, research, and academic excellence.

"A well-equipped library is a gateway to knowledge, encouraging students and scholars to explore various disciplines while remaining rooted in the ethos of our great civilization," the Governor remarked. He invoked Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, stating that education is the manifestation of perfection already within individuals, and libraries play a pivotal role in this transformative process.

Governor Ganesan underscored the importance of digital learning tools and modern technology in contemporary education. He urged the integration of online resources, e-books, and research databases to cater to the evolving needs of students and scholars. Encouraging students to use the library beyond academic pursuits, he emphasized its role in nation-building, innovation, and intellectual development.

Congratulating International University, Dimapur, for this initiative, Governor Ganesan extended special appreciation to its Founder and Promoter, Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, for his contributions to academia and literature, including books on the aims, objectives, and achievements of RSS in English and Hindi. He also commended the faculty, administration, and students for their collective efforts in making the vision of the Central Library a reality.

"As we dedicate this library to Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, may it stand as a beacon of knowledge, national unity, and intellectual excellence," the Governor stated. "May it inspire generations to come and contribute to a prosperous and enlightened India."

The inauguration event marked a significant milestone for the academic community in Nagaland, establishing the Central Library as a vital knowledge hub for students, researchers, and scholars across various disciplines.

The event saw addresses by Dr. Utkarsh Sharma (Pro-Chancellor), Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi (Founder Chancellor), Dr. Shyam Narayan Pandey (Chancellor), and Dr. Subhram Rajkhowa (Vice-Chancellor). The Registrar of International University delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries and attendees.