Nagaland Governor La Ganesan officially released the book titled “The Lotha Naga Customary Law, Practices & Attires” authored by P. Pius Lotha, at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, Kohima on May 10. The event, attended by cultural leaders, government officials, and members of the Lotha community, marked a significant step towards preserving and documenting Naga traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ganesan expressed his delight at being part of the event, calling the book launch more than a literary occasion — a tribute to the resilience and cultural richness of the Lotha Naga people. He praised author P. Pius Lotha for his 14 years of dedicated research, commending the book as an “invaluable source of knowledge” that intricately captures the customs, governance, family structures, and attires of the Lotha community.

“Our society has long depended on oral narratives. This written effort ensures that our customs and values are not lost to time but preserved for generations,” the Governor remarked. He stressed that tradition should not be seen as a relic but as the foundation of identity, especially vital in an era of globalization.

Highlighting the tension between tradition and modernity, Governor Ganesan noted that books like Lotha’s serve as bridges between generations, fostering mutual respect and dialogue. “By preserving Lotha Naga heritage, we enrich not just our state but contribute to the cultural mosaic of the nation,” he added.

The Governor further called upon the community to act as custodians of their heritage, emphasizing that the greatest legacy one can pass to future generations is cultural identity. He lauded Lotha’s perseverance, noting that the publication stands as a testament to scholarly dedication.

The event was chaired by K.N. Mhonthung Lotha, Chairman of Kohima Lotha Hoho, who delivered the opening remarks. Author P. Pius Lotha introduced his work, sharing insights into his research journey. Achumbemo Kikon, MLA and Chairperson of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Climate Change and Environment, delivered a brief address, while Jonas Yanthan, Treasurer of Kohima Lotha Hoho, offered the closing remarks.