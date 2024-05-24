Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday to have a darshan of Lord Ram, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event.

Ganesan expressed his admiration for the newly constructed temple, noting the transformation since his last visit many years ago. "I came to Ayodhya many years back... but after the construction of the new temple, I did try to come immediately but was unable to visit," Ganesan shared with reporters upon his arrival.

The Ram Temple, whose construction began following a historic Supreme Court verdict, has quickly become a focal point for pilgrims and visitors alike. Ganesan's visit adds to the growing list of prominent figures who have paid their respects at the site since its recent development.