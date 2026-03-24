Nagaland governor meets Amit Shah amid political activity ahead of Koridang by-poll

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, March 24, days after assuming office, in a development seen as part of routine consultations between the Centre and the state leadership.

“The Governor of Nagaland… called on Union Home Minister… today,” the Home Ministry said in a post on X, confirming the meeting without detailing the agenda.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader from Bihar, took oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland on March 13. He previously served as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and has held portfolios including road construction and health in the state government. He has also been the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Nagaland ahead of the Koridang (ST) Assembly by-election, necessitated by the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

The Congress has fielded T Chalukumba Ao for the seat. “The Congress President… has approved the candidature of T Chalukumba AO,” the All India Congress Committee said. Ao had earlier contested the 2023 Assembly polls on a JD(U) ticket.

The BJP has named Daochier I Imchen, son of the late leader, as its candidate after state council member Imchainba Jamir withdrew from the race.

Polling for the Koridang seat will be held on April 9 along with by-elections in Goa, Karnataka and Tripura. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.