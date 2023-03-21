Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on March 21 stated that the government is committed for an early solution to the Naga political issue.

"My Government will be pro-active and continue playing the role of a sincere and active facilitator for strengthening the ongoing peace process for bringing an early solution," Ganesan said while addressing the 14th Assembly session.

He also emphasized the government's role as an active facilitator.

In addition, the Governor of Nagaland stated that his government always supports a just, palatable, and inclusive solution. He stated, "We remain committed to not coming in the way of an agreement that is honorable, acceptable, and inclusive that is reached through the peace process."

“Our people, the society at large, owing to the unique challenges and constraints created by the decades long unresolved political issue, has not been able to fully grow and realize their fullest potential that they would have otherwise,” Governor La Ganesan said, stating that the Nagaland government is aware of the long-pending unresolved Naga political issue, which has impacted every sphere of society. The state's smooth progress toward development and prosperity has been affected in one way or another.

In his speech, the Governor also mentioned the ENPO request. In this regard, the Governor stated, "I am happy to say that the Governor of India has taken initiative in this regard and is holding consultations with the Eastern Organization through a team of constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs for a harmonious and sustainable resolution of the entire matter."

Governor La Ganesa made it abundantly clear that the government of Nagaland will be of sufficient assistance throughout the entire process. "My government is committed to supporting the entire process so that all of us move together appropriately addressing the grievances of the people of the areas of districts in Eastern Nagaland, bridge the development deficit, and bring these areas on par with the rest of the state at the earliest possible time," he stated.

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