Nagaland Governor pushes welfare access, reviews monsoon preparedness

Nand Kishore Yadav, the Governor of Nagaland, has stressed improving access to welfare schemes, suggesting block- and village-level camps for issuing disability certificates in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The proposal aims to help persons with disabilities access government benefits and entitlements more easily. The suggestion came during a review meeting with the Social Welfare Department at Lok Bhavan, where Director Tosheli Zhimomi presented updates on key programmes.

The meeting reviewed flagship schemes under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, including Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti, focusing on nutrition, child protection, and women’s empowerment.

Initiatives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities under other central ministries were also discussed, along with progress in child protection mechanisms like Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards.

While appreciating ongoing efforts, the Governor called for stronger implementation, better public awareness, and improved coordination among departments.

In a separate meeting, Yadav reviewed monsoon preparedness across the state. Officials highlighted risks such as flash floods, landslides, and erratic rainfall patterns, though Nagaland is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall despite possible El Niño conditions.

Departments presented district-level preparedness plans, including control rooms, machinery deployment, and identification of vulnerable areas. The Public Works Department said key highways are under close monitoring, with alternative routes identified to maintain connectivity.

The Kohima district administration outlined measures such as task force formation, traffic management, medical readiness, and ensuring supply of essential commodities. The Governor directed all departments to remain vigilant, ensure timely emergency response, and improve information dissemination to minimise disruption during the monsoon season.