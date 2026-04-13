Nagaland Governor reviews PHED initiatives; state achieves 94.91% tap water coverage

The Governor of Nagaland, Nand Kishore Yadav, held a comprehensive review meeting with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) at the Naga Bhavan Conference Hall, Lok Bhavan, in Kohima on April 12, to assess the progress of water supply and sanitation initiatives across the state.

During the meeting, PHED officials, led by Secretary Zarenthung Ezung, presented an overview of ongoing programmes, highlighting significant achievements under key national schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The department informed that Nagaland has achieved 94.91% household tap water coverage, with more than 3.45 lakh households connected under JJM as of April 1, 2026. Several districts have shown remarkable progress, with some blocks already attaining 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC).

Officials also highlighted advancements in sanitation, noting that 1,258 villages, accounting for 88% of the state, have been declared ODF Plus. This milestone reflects sustained efforts in promoting sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, and improved community hygiene practices.

The meeting showcased several success stories from different districts, including community-led water supply systems and innovative waste management initiatives, demonstrating strong local participation and ownership in ensuring the sustainability of these programmes.

While acknowledging these achievements, Governor Yadav reviewed key challenges faced by the department, including depleting water sources, funding constraints, and maintenance issues. He emphasised the importance of adopting sustainable water management practices, ensuring timely execution of projects, and strengthening community involvement to maintain long-term benefits.

The Governor also underscored the significance of rainwater harvesting as a viable and sustainable solution to address water scarcity, particularly in urban and water-stressed areas. He encouraged the department to actively promote its adoption across the state to enhance water security.

The review meeting reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving access to safe drinking water and sanitation, aligning with national goals and ensuring better quality of life for the people of Nagaland.