Nagaland governor reviews progress on Kohima–Dimapur highway, calls for timely completion

Governor of Nagaland, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, convened a coordination meeting at Raj Bhavan to review the status of ongoing works along the Kohima–Dimapur National Highway (NH-29) and its key stretches, including Peren–Dimapur, Kohima–Jessami, Kohima–Mao, and Dimapur–Kohima.

Officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Public Works Department (PWD-NH) presented a detailed PowerPoint report highlighting both progress achieved and challenges encountered in these projects.

The Governor emphasized the need for exploring alternate connectivity in affected areas and called for the installation of proper drainage and sewage systems to ensure long-term sustainability of the highway. He also stressed strict monitoring of overloaded trucks, particularly along the Nagaland–Manipur route, to prevent damage to the roads.

Governor Bhalla urged all concerned departments and agencies to coordinate closely to ensure timely completion of the projects for the benefit of the public. Kesonyu Yhome, Commissioner and Secretary of NPWD, briefed the Governor on specific locations where state-led management works are being undertaken.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NHIDCL, the Nagaland government, PWD, and National Highways. Also present were ADGP (Law & Order) Sandeep Tamgadge, Dimapur Police Commissioner Aotula T. Imchen, Deputy Commissioners B. Henok Buchem (Chumoukedima) and Polan John (Kohima).

