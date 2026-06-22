Nagaland Governor stresses future-ready education to realise Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on June 22 underscored the need for a future-ready education system that equips young people with knowledge, skills, values and creativity, stating that education remains the most powerful instrument of transformation in India's journey towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the Byatikram Education Conclave 9.0 in Dimapur, attended by educationists, academicians, principals, teachers and students, the Governor said the country's education system must focus on creating lifelong learners, innovators and responsible citizens capable of adapting to rapid technological advancements and emerging global challenges.

Emphasising the importance of educational reforms, Yadav highlighted the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said the policy provides a comprehensive roadmap for educational progress through multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, innovation, skill development and holistic growth of students.

The Governor also called upon educators and institutions to embrace change and work collectively towards building an education ecosystem that prepares students not only for employment but also for leadership and nation-building in the decades ahead.

The conclave brought together key stakeholders from the education sector to discuss emerging trends, challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of learning in India.