Asserting the need to bridge the gap between traditional dispute resolution mechanisms and formal legal channels, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the imperative of community engagement to bolster trust in the justice system. Speaking at the State Level Workshop on POSCO ACT & NDPS Act held on April 27, 2024, at Rhododendron Hall, Police Complex, Chümoukedima, Governor Ganesan addressed the challenges hindering the effective implementation of legislation and underscored the importance of dispelling myths surrounding certain crimes.

Organized jointly by the High Court Legal Services Committee, Kohima, and various governmental departments, including law & justice, health & family welfare, and the Nagaland police, the workshop aimed to address the complexities of the criminal justice landscape in Nagaland.

Governor Ganesan highlighted the significance of the POCSO Act, 2012, in protecting children from the trauma of sexual abuse and exploitation, while acknowledging the obstacles to its enforcement. He also addressed the ongoing battle against drug abuse and trafficking, emphasizing the need to confront local challenges that impede the efficacy of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Key challenges facing the criminal justice system, according to Governor Ganesan, include geographical constraints, resource scarcity, and cultural nuances influencing perceptions of crime and justice. He called for collaborative efforts to prioritize training and capacity-building for law enforcement personnel, judiciary, and medical professionals to ensure a more effective response to cases of child sexual abuse and drug-related offenses.

Moreover, Governor Ganesan emphasized the role of technology and innovation in overcoming geographical barriers and streamlining justice processes. He urged stakeholders to measure success not only in terms of laws enacted or cases prosecuted but also in the lives touched and futures safeguarded.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, echoed Governor Ganesan's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of addressing stigmatization of victims and enhancing professionalism within the police force. Sharma stressed the need for better investigation practices to establish the supremacy of law and enhance public trust in the police.

The workshop included working sessions focusing on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, featuring insights from esteemed resource persons. Speeches were delivered by prominent officials, including Commissioner & Secretary, Dept. of Law & Justice, Anoop Kinchi, and Commissioner & Secretary, Dept. of H&FW, V. Kezo.