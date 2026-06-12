Nagaland Governor urges people to become regular blood donors

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday, June 12, called upon people to become regular blood donors, describing every unit of donated blood as a "gift of hope" for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions.

Addressing a programme organised ahead of World Blood Donor Day, observed annually on June 14, Yadav highlighted the crucial role played by voluntary blood donors in ensuring a safe and sustainable blood supply system.

“Voluntary donors form the backbone of a safe and sustainable blood supply system that supports patients requiring transfusions. Their selfless service deserves the highest appreciation and continued support,” he said.

Encouraging greater public participation in blood donation drives, the Governor said regular donation can save lives and strengthen healthcare services.

Yadav also shared his personal experience, stating that he has donated blood 36 times over the years, often on his birthdays.

Speaking at the event, Margaret Yhome, Director of the Nagaland State Blood Transfusion Council, said World Blood Donor Day seeks to raise awareness about the importance of safe blood and blood products while recognising the invaluable contribution of voluntary donors.

She stressed the need for continued efforts to encourage voluntary blood donation to meet healthcare requirements and ensure the availability of safe blood for patients across the State.