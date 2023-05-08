Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has called upon the people of the state to celebrate the spirit of humanity and commitment to serve others on the occasion of the 195th World Red Cross Day.

Speaking at the celebration organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland state branch, Ganesan urged the gathering to contribute to humanitarian service in their own capacities and build a more peaceful and sustainable community to make the world a better place to live in. The event was held under the theme "Everything we do comes #fromtheheart" at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Ganesan highlighted the crucial role of Red Cross volunteers in providing essential support and assistance to those in need, and emphasized the importance of their deep sense of understanding of the challenges faced by the communities they serve. The governor further recognized the voluntary service of the youth and Red Cross members in taking part in its activities, which is recognized worldwide.

The theme of the World Red Cross Day, "Everything we do comes #fromtheheart", according to Ganesan, is a powerful reminder that the work of the Red Cross is driven by compassion, empathy and kindness. He added that it is through acts of kindness and generosity that people can make a positive difference in the world.