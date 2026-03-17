Nagaland governor urges society to back veterans as rally highlights welfare concerns

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav, on March 17, highlighted the need to address issues faced by ex-servicemen while attending a rally at Kisama Heritage Village, where a memorandum outlining key concerns was submitted by the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) League.

The Governor said the grievances raised would be examined and taken up with due consideration, signalling possible follow-up action on matters affecting the veteran community.

The rally, attended by ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their families, also saw participation from the Indian Army and state officials. The event was organised by the Army’s Spear Corps.

Yadav acknowledged the role of veterans and their families, noting their contribution to national service. He also referred to the Army’s continued engagement with ex-servicemen through such outreach programmes.

Officials present at the programme pointed to ongoing coordination between civil authorities and the Army on welfare measures for veterans in the state.