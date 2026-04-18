Nagaland Governor urges youth to embrace innovation over govt jobs in the state

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on April 18, encouraged young people to look beyond conventional government jobs and explore opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative sectors.

Interacting with students of Eden Higher Secondary School during their visit to Lok Bhavan, the Governor emphasised that hard work, self-confidence, and determination are key to success, stating that there is no substitute for dedication. He urged students to dream big, stay focused on their goals, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Highlighting the vast potential of Nagaland, he pointed to sectors like tourism and innovation-driven industries as promising avenues for the youth. He also stressed the importance of using technology responsibly and productively.

Reflecting on his own journey, Yadav said inspiration from Jayaprakash Narayan led him into public life, underscoring that the spirit of service must come from within. He also highlighted gender equality, asserting that women are equal to men in capability and should be given equal opportunities.

Later, the Governor visited Cathedral of Kohima, appreciating its role in promoting peace, education, and social values in the state.