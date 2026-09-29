Nagaland Governor urges youth to look beyond government jobs

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has urged young people in the state to look beyond government employment and acquire skills that can help them pursue entrepreneurship and other livelihood opportunities.

Addressing the State Level Youth Festival 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Tuesday, Yadav said government jobs alone could not meet the aspirations of every young person and called for greater focus on skills, enterprise and self-reliance.

“Government employment alone cannot meet the aspirations of every young person. We must therefore be open to different pathways and opportunities,” Yadav said.

He said an enterprising younger generation could make a significant contribution towards building a self-reliant Nagaland.

Yadav encouraged young people to explore opportunities in digital technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, tourism, handicrafts, creative industries and other emerging sectors.

He said talent needed to be backed by practical skills, discipline, continuous learning and perseverance, adding that skills could be acquired not only through classrooms but also through experience, mentorship and hard work.

Focus on alternative livelihoods for athletes

The Governor also highlighted a skill-based economic sustenance initiative of the Youth Resources and Sports Department aimed at helping athletes develop alternative livelihood options.

Under the initiative, 80 athletes have been trained in skills such as crochet, floristry, pickle-making, baking and mobile phone repairing.

Yadav praised the display of handmade products and creative works by students of the State Sports Academy, saying sportspersons should be encouraged to develop skills that can support them beyond their sporting careers.

He said sports help develop discipline, teamwork, perseverance and leadership, but athletes should also be equipped with skills outside the field of play.

'Self-reliance begins with recognising what we can do'

Advisor to the Youth Resources and Sports Department S Keoshu Yimkhiung said Nagaland's youth possess creativity, courage, energy and a strong sense of community.

Calling for these qualities to be strengthened through knowledge, practical skills, discipline and confidence, Yimkhiung said, “Self-reliance begins with recognising what we can do and taking responsibility for what we can become.”

He urged young people to identify problems around them, develop relevant skills and turn their ideas into action.

Youth Resources and Sports Secretary Anthony Ngullie said the skill initiative was designed to help athletes secure alternative sources of livelihood after their sporting careers.

Youth festival to lead to national-level event

The state-level festival, organised by the Department of Youth Resources & Sports, is being held under the theme “Youth, Skills and a Self-Reliant Nagaland”.

The festival is open to young people aged 15 to 29 and follows district-level competitions. Winners from the state-level event will be selected for the national-level event to be held in New Delhi in January 2027.

Competitions and activities at the festival include folk song, folk dance and declamation, among others.

Yadav also called upon young people to preserve Nagaland's rich cultural heritage while using creativity to present traditional art forms in new ways.

Describing the youth festival as a platform for learning, interaction, creativity and personal growth rather than merely a competition, the Governor urged participants from different districts to build friendships and learn from one another.