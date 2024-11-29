Nagaland Governor La Ganesan highlighted the vital contributions women make to the socio-economic development of the country, during a one-day-long seminar on 'Women Working in the Unorganised Sector in Nagaland: Challenges and Opportunities'.

Addressing the crowd, Ganesan said, "Women play vital roles in the socio-economic development of our country but are usually the unsung heroines."

The Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA) had organised the programme in partnership with the National Commission for Women, aiming to raise awareness about the struggles and opportunities faced by women in Nagaland's unorganised sector, primarily focusing on street vendors and nano-entrepreneurs.

The governor emphasised the importance of empowering these women and recognizing their invaluable role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of the state.

According to the e-Shram portal report of 2021, women make up over half of Nagaland's informal workforce, with many being the primary breadwinners for their families, he said.

Highlighting the significant challenges faced by women in the unorganised sector, such as irregular income, lack of infrastructure, and limited access to financial services, he stressed the importance of raising awareness about government welfare schemes designed to support these women, calling the seminar a crucial step toward empowering them and contributing to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Expressing gratitude to the Entrepreneurs Associates for their continued commitment to entrepreneurship and sustainable development, Governor Ganesan praised their efforts in organising seminars, business training, environmental protection programmes, and providing financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The governor also urged all stakeholders to continue supporting initiatives that ensure women in the unorganised sector receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve, thus contributing to a flourishing and inclusive society.