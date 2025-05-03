The Nagaland police attested a state government employee in connection with the alleged molestation of a 13-year-old girl in Kohima.

The incident occurred in the second week of April at Lower Forest Colony, Kohima, and the accused is a driver employed in the Forest Department, a senior officer said.

According to the additional superintendent of police, Kohima, the accused allegedly molested the girl when she was working in a garden.

The Kohima Women’s Police Station initiated a preliminary investigation and arrested the accused at his residence.

He was taken into custody, and his statement was recorded, police said.

A case was registered against the accused at Kohima Women Police Station, and he was subsequently arrested and forwarded to judicial custody, the officer said, adding that the investigation is underway.