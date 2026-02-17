Nagaland govt meets protesting adhoc teachers as stir enters 11th day

The Nagaland government on February 17 held a meeting with representatives of the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG)-2015 as their agitation demanding regularisation of services entered its 11th day.

The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, was described as inconclusive by ANATG members. It was convened around 11 am and attended by the Adviser for School Education, the Principal Director and Joint Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, officials from the Directorate of School Education and the Secretariat, along with representatives of the ANATG.

During the discussions, the ANATG-2015 reiterated its core demands, including the segregation of teachers and the formulation of a targeted timeframe for service regularisation. Officials provided detailed inputs on the issues raised, but no final decision was reached.

Following the meeting, ANATG members dispersed in compliance with directions issued by district authorities regarding the protest timing.

The ANATG core committee announced that it would convene a general meeting with all members on Wednesday to deliberate on the deliberations and decide the future course of action.

The group has been staging a sustained agitation seeking regularisation of 1,166 adhoc teachers, alleging prolonged delays in resolving their service status.