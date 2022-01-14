KOHIMA: Nagaland's government has decided to fully upgrade Samator sub division to a full-fledged district.

Additionally, the government has also decided to recognise the Tikhir tribe as well.

This was stated by MLA Kuzholuzo Azo Nieni on Twitter.

It needs mention here that the state government while creating three new districts -- Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima -- on December 18 had also agreed in principle to grant district status to Shamator.

However, the state government has been of the opinion that the upgradation of Shamator into a full-fledged district would be done only after the two communities in the area -- Yimkhiung and Tikhir -- come to a proper understanding and remain united.

Follow us on Facebook