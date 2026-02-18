Nagaland Govt reiterates procedural constraints in regularisation of Adhoc teachers; No timeline yet

The Nagaland Department of School Education has stated that it cannot provide a specific timeline for the regularisation of adhoc and contract teachers, citing mandatory procedures under the state’s one-time regularisation policy.



In a press release issued on February 18, the department said that while the government remains committed to addressing the concerns of the All-Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group of 2015 (ANATG-2015), the process involves detailed scrutiny and verification of documents, eligibility checks, and compliance with established government guidelines.



ANATG-2015 comprises 1,166 teachers appointed on adhoc or contract basis under the School Education Department.

The department informed that details of 2,484 adhoc and contract employees have been forwarded to the Screening Committee constituted by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) Department. So far, 235 employees, including 91 from ANATG, have been found to have complete documents in the first stage of scrutiny, while others have been asked to submit additional documents.



ANATG had earlier issued an ultimatum seeking immediate regularisation and a definite date for completion of the process. The government, however, maintained that all eligible employees must fulfil requirements such as submission of appointment orders, proof of sanctioned posts, educational qualifications, suitability test clearance, antecedent verification, and medical fitness certificates before Cabinet approval.



“In view of the formalities required, a definite timeframe for regularisation cannot be issued at present,” the department stated.

The teachers’ group has temporarily suspended its agitation following discussions with government officials.