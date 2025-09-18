Nagaland govt sets up committee to address RMSA 2016 teachers’ demands

A high-level meeting on September 18 discussed the grievances of the RMSA 2016 teachers in Nagaland, with the state government moving to form a committee to break the deadlock over pay scale issues.

Chaired by Abhijit Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Home Commissioner, the meeting brought together officials from the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, Finance, Law & Justice, along with representatives of the RMSA 2016 batch.

Government officials acknowledged the teachers’ concerns but cited the ongoing review petition in the Supreme Court as a key hurdle in implementing scale pay. Sinha stressed the need to balance teachers’ demands with the interests of students, urging the agitating group to avoid prolonged disruption in schools.

To move the matter forward, the government proposed the creation of a joint committee involving officials, the All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association (ANSTA), and RMSA representatives. The committee will examine the issues in detail and recommend possible solutions.

Authorities assured that the teachers’ memorandum would be forwarded to the Chief Minister for consideration and appealed to the group to call off their agitation in the interest of students’ education.

The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to maintain dialogue while exploring practical alternatives for resolution.