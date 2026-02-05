Nagaland govt signs MoU with IIFT Kolkata to boost exports, set up export facilitation cell

The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland, on February 5, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata, at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Kohima, aimed at strengthening export promotion and trade facilitation in the state.

The MoU was signed between Director of Industries and Commerce, P. Tokugha Sema, on behalf of the Government of Nagaland, and Dr K. Rangarajan, Professor and Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata.

Under the collaboration, an Export Facilitation Cell (EFC) will be established in Nagaland through a partnership model between the Department and IIFT. The EFC will function as a dedicated institutional mechanism to provide handholding support and counselling to existing and prospective exporters, facilitate market access and enhance the overall export readiness of entrepreneurs across the state.

As per the agreement, the EFC will assist entrepreneurs in identifying international markets, preparing export plans, participating in trade fairs, understanding customs and tariff procedures, obtaining certifications and standards, and complying with non-tariff barriers. The Cell will also support the State Government in policy formulation, strategic planning and implementation of trade promotion schemes.

IIFT Kolkata will provide expert consultancy through its faculty members and export specialists, develop a web-based information dissemination platform with a query-builder system, and undertake research and knowledge-based studies on international trade and business relevant to Nagaland.

The Department of Industries and Commerce will act as the nodal agency for the EFC and provide necessary infrastructure, including office space, internet connectivity and basic equipment. The Department will also facilitate outreach, publicity and coordination with District Industries Centres and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Director P. Tokugha Sema said the partnership with IIFT Kolkata marks an important milestone in Nagaland’s efforts to become a competitive exporting state. He added that the initiative will open new opportunities for local entrepreneurs to access global markets and strengthen export-led growth in the state.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to promote exports, entrepreneurship and employment generation in Nagaland, contributing to the state’s overall economic development.