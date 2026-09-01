Nagaland govt tables revised Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill in Assembly

The Nagaland government on Tuesday, September 1, withdrew the earlier version of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill and introduced a revised Bill of the same name in the Assembly, seeking to establish a new administrative body for the eastern parts of the state.

The revised FNTA Bill, 2026, was tabled on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said the Bill would be taken up for consideration and passage on Thursday. Members have been asked to submit amendments or seek clarifications by 2 pm on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton first moved a motion to withdraw the earlier version of the FNTA Bill, which was deferred by the Assembly in March following concerns over the proposed authority's powers and its constitutional and legal implications.

He subsequently sought leave to introduce the revised FNTA Bill, 2026, which was tabled in the House.

The move follows a tripartite agreement signed in February between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) for the formation of the FNTA.

The proposed authority is aimed at providing a greater degree of administrative autonomy to eastern Nagaland while addressing longstanding demands for development and better governance in the region.

The ENPO, which represents eight tribes across six eastern districts — Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator — had been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging prolonged neglect of the region.

The organisation later agreed to the Centre's proposal for an autonomous administrative arrangement under the FNTA framework.

Following consultations with stakeholders after the earlier Bill was deferred, the state government worked on a revised proposal to address the concerns raised over the legislation.

Five other Bills were also introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Eleventh Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Twelfth Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Nagaland Right to Public Services Bill, 2026.

Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak introduced the Nagaland Paramedical Council (Repeal) Bill, 2026.

The Speaker said these Bills would also be taken up for consideration and passage on Thursday.