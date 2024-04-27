In response to the one-day indefinite shutter down strike initiated by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on April 26, the Nagaland State Government has taken decisive steps to address the escalating issue of illegal taxation, intimidation, and summons faced by businessmen from Naga Political Groups (NPGs).

Amidst mounting pressure, the State government directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner Nagaland to implement stringent measures to combat the harassment faced by the business community. The directive, dated April 25, one day prior to the scheduled strike, urged prompt action from law enforcement agencies and emphasized the need to curb the menace of anti-social elements.

Home Commissioner (HC) Vikeyie Kenya's letter instructed the DGP and Commissioner Nagaland to swiftly inform the government about the actions taken in response to the ongoing situation. Additionally, they were tasked with urging the DCCI to reconsider their decision regarding the indefinite shutter down.

The letter highlighted the plight of businesses in Dimapur, where various NPGs, despite being under truce with the Indian government, continued to levy illegal taxes, creating a hostile environment for commerce. The State government mandated the enforcement of ceasefire ground rules and directed punitive actions against violators. Moreover, the Chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG)/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) was alerted for necessary intervention.

Expressing concern over the adverse impact of such activities on law enforcement and governance, the government reiterated its stance against illegal taxation by underground groups (UGs). It commended the police for their continuous crackdown on extortion and tax collection, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts in this regard.