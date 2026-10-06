Nagaland govt urges farmers to shift from subsistence to market-oriented agriculture

Nagaland needs to move from subsistence farming towards technology-driven, market-oriented agriculture and rural enterprise, state Agriculture Affairs Advisor Mhathung Yanthan said on October 6.

Addressing the second edition of the Village Fair in Kohima, Yanthan said farmers need to look beyond producing crops primarily for household consumption and increasingly treat agriculture as an enterprise.

He said Nagaland has fertile land, a favourable climate, traditional farming knowledge and a hardworking population, but greater use of technology, access to finance and stronger market linkages would be needed to realise the sector's potential.

“We have to now evolve from our traditional mindset and farming practices into modern and technology-driven agriculture,” Yanthan said.

He urged farmers to move from subsistence to enterprise, production to value addition and individual efforts to collective economic activity.

Farmers, he said, should understand markets, assess investments and returns, and explore opportunities in sorting, grading, packaging, branding and marketing of agricultural produce.

“Our villages must become engines of development. They are partners in building Nagaland's economy,” Yanthan said.

Advisor for Civil Administration Works Division and local MLA Kudecho Khamo said the Village Fair was aimed at showcasing village-based resources and products while creating opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Khamo said the One Family, One Project initiative, launched last year, was gaining momentum, with buyers increasingly showing interest in purchasing locally produced goods directly from producers.

He urged farmers to strengthen links with banks and financial institutions and connect with marketing agencies. He also encouraged young people to explore entrepreneurship and other livelihood opportunities beyond government employment.

The fair brought together farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, government agencies and financial institutions, with around 90 stalls showcasing agricultural and village products, event management convener Vekhozo said.

