Nagaland's Finance Department has announced that the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMLIS) portal will be temporarily unavailable from May 1 to May 4, 2025, due to scheduled system maintenance and upgrades.

According to the department, the downtime is essential to enhance portal efficiency, strengthen security, and improve overall service delivery for beneficiaries.

During this period, the portal will be inaccessible for all services, including new registrations, adding dependents, downloading claim forms, and other related functions.

The department has advised users to complete any urgent tasks before or after the scheduled maintenance period.

Normal operations of the CMLIS portal will resume on May 5, 2025. For urgent assistance, users may contact the helpline at 7005288156 or visit the SCK Centres, located at the respective District DC Offices.