Nagaland grapples with floods and landslides; infra and homes severely damaged

Heavy rains over the past week have caused extensive damage across Nagaland, triggering landslides, mudslides, and floods that have affected roads, bridges, homes, and farmlands, according to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

The period from September 8 to 14 saw the worst impacts in Chumoukedima district, where a mudslide at Pagla Pahar severed road connectivity, and another near the Old Chumoukedima Check Gate further disrupted transport. Rising waters of the Chathe River destroyed homes and washed away the bridge linking Chumoukedima and Seithekema.

Flooding also inundated Chumoukedima ward 10, T L Angami Park, and Virazouma village, while waterlogging was reported near the Army Camp in Shokhuvi. In Shamator district, landslides damaged the BSNL Tower’s fencing wall, threatening communication lines. Peren district experienced landslides along Saijang village, Mangleu Bridge, and the Shokhuvi-Pimla-Mhainamtsi Road, damaging eleven houses in Bana ward.

Meluri district saw major mudslides at the 16 Kilo mark, stranding travellers, while Mercy Bridge was declared unsafe. Dimapur district experienced widespread flooding and waterlogging in Vilhume Colony, S M Colony, East Police Colony, Namgalong Colony, Ragailong Colony, and Kuda village. Kohima district reported landslides on multiple roads, including Kigwema-Mima-Chakhabama and Jotsoma-Khonoma roads.

Noklak district faced landslides and road blockades, damaging one house and washing away a temporary wooden bridge. Tuensang, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Wokha, Kiphire, and Tseminyu districts also reported severe damage to roads, homes, and plantations, forcing evacuations and debris clearance operations.

The NSDMA confirmed that district authorities are working to restore vital connectivity, evacuate affected residents, and distribute relief materials. A weather advisory warns that light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are expected to continue, urging residents to exercise caution, especially in lowland and foothill districts vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

Precautionary measures advised include storing valuables safely, evacuating low-lying areas if instructed, avoiding floodwaters, disconnecting electrical appliances, and using boiled or chlorinated water. The public has been asked to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at toll-free 1070 or 112 in emergencies.