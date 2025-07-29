Nagaland’s GST revenue soars with 104% jump in June, driven by reforms

Nagaland's State Tax Department has marked a major milestone, reporting a record surge in GST revenue on the back of structural reforms, capacity building, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms.

In a striking year-on-year comparison, GST collections rose by 43% in April, 44% in May, and an exceptional 104% in June 2025, while petroleum revenue recorded a 31% jump in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

Commissioner of State Taxes, Abhinav Shivam, IAS, credited this success to the combined efforts of field officers, the Directorate, and growing compliance among businesses.

To enhance field operations, Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, flagged off four new enforcement vehicles, including mobile squads, to boost mobility and outreach.

Shivam urged taxpayers to embrace transparency and warned against persistent challenges such as fake invoicing, ITC fraud, and underreporting.