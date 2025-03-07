The 'Bharat Ko Jano' programme was held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, on March 6, with Nagaland Governor La Ganesan attending as the chief guest. The event aimed to celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage and strengthen national unity.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ganesan emphasised the importance of cultural exchange in fostering unity among India’s diverse communities. He highlighted that India’s strength lies in its ability to embrace different traditions while maintaining a shared national identity.

He described the programme as a platform for promoting mutual respect and understanding through music, dance, and storytelling.

The event showcased cultural performances from multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Assam. The Governor noted that the traditions of the North Eastern region, like those across the country, reflect a rich tapestry of history, languages, and artistic expressions. He underlined the need to preserve these traditions for future generations, calling them an essential part of India’s cultural fabric.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Department of Art and Culture, Governor Ganesan lauded the organisers and artists for their contributions. He urged cultural institutions, government bodies, and youth to actively participate in initiatives like 'Bharat Ko Jano' to sustain and promote India’s diverse heritage.

The event was organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.