Nagaland Guv calls for disability services to reach villages beyond state, district headquarters

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has called for disability services to be taken beyond state and district headquarters, stressing the need to ensure equal access to education, healthcare, employment and public services for persons with disabilities across the state.

Addressing the 100th Regional Parents' Meet 2026 organised by the Nagaland Parents Association for the Disabled (NAPAD), Yadav said disability care must move beyond family support towards greater independence and participation.

He said persons with disabilities should have opportunities to learn, work, participate in community life and take part in decisions affecting them.

Yadav stressed that inclusion must extend to schools, public buildings, transport systems, workplaces, digital platforms and community spaces. He called for coordinated action involving the government, educational institutions, healthcare providers, employers, civil society groups and local communities.

The governor also highlighted the need for early identification and intervention. He called for closer coordination between families, Anganwadi centres, schools, health workers and medical professionals so that children with disabilities can receive timely support.

Nagaland's difficult terrain and scattered settlements, he said, make decentralised disability services particularly important. Yadav called for greater use of technology and tele-consultation to bring specialised healthcare, rehabilitation, assistive devices and inclusive education to people living away from major centres.

He also urged a shift in how society approaches disability, saying persons with disabilities need equal opportunities and respect rather than sympathy alone. Their experiences, he said, should also be reflected in policies and programmes concerning them.

Yadav acknowledged the role of parents in securing therapy, education and accessibility for their children and praised the organisations involved in the 100th regional meet, including PARIVAAR-NCPO, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities and NAPAD.

The meet was held under the theme, 'From Care to Empowerment: Building Inclusive Communities through Strong Families and Collective Action.'