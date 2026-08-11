Nagaland Guv calls for stronger enforcement against illicit liquor, drugs

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday, August 11, stressed the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and institutional capacity to tackle the trafficking of illicit liquor and drugs in the state.

Yadav made the remarks while reviewing the functioning of the Department of Excise and Prohibition at Lok Bhavan here.

The governor emphasised that the department must address operational and manpower constraints while continuing to contribute to public health and effective governance, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

During the meeting, the department highlighted several challenges affecting enforcement, including porous borders, shortage of manpower, discontinuation of inter-district check-gates, outdated firearms and limited operational mobility.

The department said its personnel-to-population ratio is currently 1:6,000, compared with 1:2,000 in neighbouring Mizoram.

The meeting also reviewed the department's enforcement record from April 2021 to March 2026, including cases registered under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act and drug-related cases.

During the period, authorities seized various forms of illicit liquor and drugs, including Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), country liquor, poppy straw, opium, heroin, cough syrup and drugs in the form of capsules and tablets.

The department also briefed the governor on recent seizures, destruction of seized drugs and liquor and drug awareness campaigns carried out across the state.

According to the department, total excise revenue collection stood at Rs 22.51 crore between April 2021 and March 2026. Annual collections increased from Rs 3.17 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 5.92 crore in 2025-26.

The department's future roadmap includes strengthening enforcement, combating organised crime, protecting public health, improving governance, increasing revenue collection and building personnel capacity, with the broader objective of moving towards a drug-free Nagaland, the statement said.