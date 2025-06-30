Nagaland hands over FOCUS project assets to departments to drive sustainable farming efforts

The Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming Systems in the Northeast (FOCUS) project in Nagaland officially concluded on Monday with the formal transfer of assets to key state departments and the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), marking a significant step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of its initiatives.

The event, chaired by Nagaland Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Project Steering Committee, Dr J Alam, IAS, was held at the Civil Secretariat. Representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, and Cooperation were present for the handover and signing ceremony.

Wezope Kenye, IAS, APC and Managing Director of FOCUS-Nagaland, called the occasion a milestone that marks the end of a six-year implementation phase. He stressed that with assets now under the care of the line departments, it is up to them to maintain momentum and continue serving the needs of the farming communities. “The foundation has been laid; it is now time for the departments to build on it,” he said.

Chief Secretary Alam highlighted that third-party assessments of the FOCUS project showed positive outcomes in comparison to other development programs in the state. He urged departments to fully utilise the assets, scale up their use, and integrate lessons learned into future agricultural and livelihood projects. He also emphasised the importance of resource persons and knowledge partners developed during the project, stating that they should be leveraged for ongoing and upcoming initiatives.

Alam acknowledged the likely challenges departments may face in maintaining the transferred assets but called for committed effort to sustain the project’s impact. He thanked all partnering departments and teams for their collaboration and support over the course of the program.

A presentation on the roles and responsibilities of departments in the post-FOCUS phase was given by Hraveine David, Manager for Gender and Community Institutions.

With the MoA now in effect as of June 30, the concerned departments assume full responsibility for the management, scaling, and maintenance of the assets, officially bringing the FOCUS-Nagaland project to a close while laying groundwork for its legacy to continue.