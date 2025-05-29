The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Nagaland has sent out a pressing call to major medical figures throughout the state, urging them to be on high alert due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the identification of new variants. This action comes after the discovery of variant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of variant LF.7 in India, both categorised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs). This alert specifically addresses Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and District Hospital Administrators, underlining the necessity for increased surveillance, readiness, and public education concerning COVID-19 and Influenza infections. The directive is notably concentrated on districts like Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, and Mon.

Recognising the clinical overlap between COVID-19 and Influenza, the department underscores the significance of following fundamental health precautions. It advises avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated areas, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing masks in closed spaces. District Health Units must carefully watch for Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), keeping an eye on patterns, clustering of cases, and the share of SARI cases among all ILI/SARI presentations.

Community awareness efforts are crucial, especially aimed at at-risk groups like the elderly and those with pre-existing health issues. The advisory calls for consistent mask-wearing by healthcare professionals, patients, and those accompanying them in medical facilities, alongside the public maintaining respiratory etiquette and hand cleanliness. Timely testing and reporting of symptoms are encouraged, as well as minimizing personal interactions when respiratory illnesses are present.

To enhance preparedness, district health leaders are advised to reassess and improve hospital readiness. This involves ensuring an adequate supply of medications, availability of ICU and isolation beds, medical oxygen, PPE kits, and proper training for staff. Efforts to increase vaccination coverage and testing capabilities using both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests must align with standards set by MoHFW.

The directive highlights the need for proactive, coordinated efforts across all districts. Health officials are pressed to guarantee timely testing, reporting, and referral of sufficient samples for both Influenza and COVID-19 testing, utilising resources like the IDSP/IHIP. Regular updates and communication about the measures implemented in each district are required to maintain an organised response.

By strengthening vigilance and boosting public knowledge, the Health and Family Welfare Department aims to lessen the effect of these new variants while ensuring the healthcare system is equipped to handle potential outbreaks effectively. This comes at a crucial moment where heightened awareness is essential to protect public health.