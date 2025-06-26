Nagaland health minister pledges key medical upgrades at Phek District Hospital and Chozuba CHC

Nagaland Minister of Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, has assured comprehensive infrastructural upgrades at the District Hospital Phek. His commitment includes the provision of a laparoscopic machine, ultrasound machine, ambulance services, and the appointment of an additional Medical Officer (MO) at the Chozuba Trauma Centre.

The minister’s assurances were made during the culmination of the second phase of a state-wide health inspection tour, emphasizing the government’s pledge to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Nagaland for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Accompanied by top officials including the Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Phek, the minister conducted a comprehensive review of District Hospital Phek on June 26. The inspection included a visit to the storage facilities under the Chief Medical Officer’s office, assessment of ongoing Central and State health schemes such as CMHIS and Ayushman Bharat, and evaluation of infrastructure and manpower needs.

Later, at a review meeting held at the hospital conference hall and attended by tribal Hohos, village councils, and senior officials, the minister clarified that the visit was not ceremonial. “This is not a VIP visit but an operational review to assess manpower strength, equipment needs, OPD performance, and fund utilization,” Konyak emphasized.

Highlighting the urgent need to bridge healthcare service gaps, Konyak reiterated his vision to upgrade district health centres across Nagaland to meet Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and WHO benchmarks. He authorized Medical Superintendents, in consultation with respective Deputy Commissioners, to judiciously utilize revenue generated from CMHIS and Ayushman Bharat for hiring specialist doctors and enhancing patient care.

To address manpower shortages, the minister affirmed that additional Medical Officers will soon be inducted through NPSC and that MBBS students studying under the Nagaland quota will join state service upon graduation as per their bond obligations.

Expressing confidence in the region’s potential, the minister said, “Phek District Hospital can become a model for other districts as we collectively strive toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Meanwhile, on June 25, the minister paid a surprise visit to the Chozuba Community Health Centre (CHC). He praised the facility for its effective management despite being operated by a single MO. Concerned by a rising trend in HIV-related cases, Konyak committed to posting an additional MO at the CHC and directed the department to conduct a detailed survey to identify root causes of the HIV spike in the area.