Conveying the message to eat healthy food and stay fit, S. Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday appealed to the Food Safety Authority to counter the increased risk of lifestyle diseases and cross-check every imported product in the state of Nagaland.

“Adulterated food items and other products must be carefully monitored by the authorities for everyone's safety, and action against defaulters must be stern and penalties applied in accordance with the law, so that no health difficulties arise as we live”, addressing the public in the Walkathon, Eat Right Mela, Pangnyu stated,

To continue educating the masses, the Minister urged everyone to pledge to Eat Safe, Eat Healthily, and Eat Sustainable, as well as to continue grassroots awareness programs that will serve the purpose of the Department and the authority concerned by guiding its citizens to choose the best and healthiest food for longer and healthier life.

He said that the initiative is unique as it signifies the 75th Year of India's Independence under the aegis of " Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav " and the masses will be informed through the event in volume for mainstreaming Eat Right India including the adoption of fortified foods in one's diet and spread the message for having healthy food and to combat negative nutritional trends to beat lifestyle diseases.

Later, under the theme "Food Safety is a shared responsibility " Eat Right Mela was held at St. Peter High School, Kohima, the Food Safety Authority along with the Centre for Health Services and innovation held a demonstration of the fortified food products to the students and the colony members.