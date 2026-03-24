Nagaland health official stresses early diagnosis to end TB

Early diagnosis and appropriate quality treatment are crucial to eliminating tuberculosis (TB), a senior health official in Nagaland said on March 24.

Addressing a programme to mark World Tuberculosis Day, National Health Mission (NHM) Nagaland Mission Director Dr Keveduyi Theyo said the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) has strengthened early detection by expanding molecular diagnostic facilities across the state.

He said CBNAAT and Truenat machines have been installed in nearly every health block to facilitate timely diagnosis. In addition, ultra-portable handheld X-ray machines have been deployed in all districts to improve screening.

Dr Theyo said free treatment and nutritional support are being provided to both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB patients under the programme.

Highlighting the contribution of Ni-kshay Mitras in supporting TB patients, he urged people to opt for early screening, avoid stigmatisation and complete the full course of treatment to prevent the rise of drug-resistant TB.