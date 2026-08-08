Nagaland: Heavy rain floods low-lying areas in Dimapur, college student dies of electrocution

Several low-lying areas of Dimapur district in Nagaland were inundated following continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 8 disrupting normal life, while a final-year college student died of electrocution after floodwater entered his residence, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Imnamoa Longchar, a final-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student of Tetso College, Chümoukedima. According to officials, Longchar came in contact with an inverter while attempting to unplug it after rainwater entered his house at Diphuphar.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Dimapur district since the morning, resulting in waterlogging and localised flooding in several areas.

Nine people, including two children and an elderly person, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after incessant rainfall since the early hours of Saturday led to flooding in several parts of the district.

Four hostel residents were rescued from a hostel in River Belt Colony, while five people stranded near Holy Cross School were evacuated to safety.

The Dimapur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) attributed the flooding to continuous rainfall and heavy surface runoff from upstream areas and hill catchments. The increased runoff led to a rise in inflow into the downstream drainage network, resulting in waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have continued rescue and response operations in the affected areas amid the prevailing weather conditions.