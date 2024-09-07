Movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway 29 (NH-29), which links Kohima and Dimapur, resumed on Friday following a two-day suspension due to severe landslides. The relaxation began around 10 a.m., allowing more than 400 trucks to pass by the end of the day.

The restoration comes after extensive debris clearance and the reopening of the highway's single-lane section at Pagla Pahar, following an advisory from the Deputy Commissioner of Chümoukedima. The advisory permits restricted heavy vehicle movement through the cleared single-lane area. Light and medium vehicles are directed to use alternative routes, including Jharnapani and the new bypass at New Chümoukedima.

The highway had been severely affected by flash floods and mudslides on the night of September 3, which caused significant damage at Pagla Pahar, Pherima, and Tsiepama Model-Piphema. This disruption rendered the road impassable for heavy vehicles, effectively halting transportation to Kohima since September 4.

The restoration efforts prioritize the movement of trucks carrying essential goods. The flash floods and mudslides resulted in the loss of six lives near Pherima, and the destruction of 11 cars, five trucks, and three roadside hotels.

Chümoukedima traffic control is managing the release of stranded trucks in a controlled manner to avoid congestion in affected areas. Essential commodity trucks are given priority, while other heavy vehicles follow in a regulated sequence.