In a major drug bust, the Kohima police seized heroin worth approximately Rs 66.67 lakh at the inter-state check gate in Khuzama, Kohima district. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

During routine checking at the Khuzama inter-state check gate on July 7, police personnel intercepted a Maruti Gypsy vehicle (NL-06-2726). Upon inspection, they discovered 635 grams of heroin concealed within 55 soap cases. The estimated value of the seized contraband in the national market is around Rs 66.67 lakh, according to the Kohima police Public Relations Officer.

Two individuals, identified as Zingshowung Muilung (43) and Varengam Awungshi (36), both residents of Ukhrul in Manipur, were apprehended for carrying the illegal narcotics. The police have arrested them and seized the vehicle used in the transportation of the contraband.

In response to the drug seizure, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Khuzama police station.