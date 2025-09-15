Nagaland highway partially reopens after landslide closure, heavy vehicles restricted

The Dimapur Police Commissioner announced the partial reopening of National Highway 29 along the Chathe/Tsiedukhru (Pagalapahar) stretch on September 15, one day after mudslides forced authorities to close the critical road link.

Light motor vehicles can now travel the affected section in single lanes under traffic regulation, according to a police advisory issued by Commissioner Aotula T. Imchen. The decision follows recommendations from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Heavy motor vehicles up to six wheels will be permitted starting Tuesday morning at 8:00 am, September 16. However, officials warned the highway could close again without notice if heavy rainfall resumes.

The landslides struck the highway stretch on Sunday, September 14, disrupting traffic flow on one of the region's main transportation arteries. NHIDCL assessed the damage before recommending the limited reopening.

Police have issued safety guidelines for motorists using the partially cleared route. Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary stops along the affected stretch, particularly during rainfall. Officials have also opened a bypass route between New Chumoukedima and Old Chumoukedima, with traffic moving in staggered intervals to manage congestion.

The phased reopening reflects ongoing concerns about slope stability and weather conditions in the area. Monsoon rains frequently trigger landslides along Nagaland's mountainous highways, requiring careful monitoring of road conditions.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation as the region remains under weather watch. The highway serves as a vital link for commercial and passenger traffic between major towns in Nagaland.