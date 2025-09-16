Nagaland highway remains blocked as landslides strand commuters for fourth day

National Highway 702A between Zhekiye and Satakha in Zunheboto district in Nagaland has been impassable since September 13, leaving commuters stranded as continuous rainfall triggers repeated landslides along the crucial route.

Public Works Department teams from Zunheboto have been working around the clock to clear debris, but fresh landslides keep undoing their progress. The highway has now been blocked for four consecutive days, disrupting transportation and commerce in the region.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Satakha, Chumlamo Humtsoe, issued a travel advisory Sunday restricting all vehicular movement on the affected stretch until debris clearance is complete.

Authorities have directed travelers to use the longer Satakha-Saptiqa-Ghukiye-Zunheboto route as an alternative. However, officials warn that portions near Lanki river along this detour have become slippery due to ongoing rainfall, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

The persistent weather has created a challenging situation for PWD crews, who must balance safety concerns with the urgent need to restore connectivity to the area. No timeline has been provided for when the highway might fully reopen to traffic.

Local businesses and residents dependent on the highway for daily supplies and transportation continue to face significant disruptions as the monsoon weather shows little sign of abating.