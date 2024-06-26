Voting for the historic Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) began after twenty years of resistance to the reservation of seats for women began in Nagaland, on June 26, as voters thronged to the polling booths early morning to cast their votes.

In a first, the elections would be the first-ever municipal polls in the state to be held with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The electoral process will decide the fate of 523 candidates for 214 wards. The candidates belong to 11 political parties.

Voting is under way across 420 polling stations.

Earlier, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged eligible voters to case their votes. He wrote on X, "As Nagaland participates in the ULB elections, I request all eligible voters to cast your vote. ULBs are crucial as they provide a platform for citizens' participation in urban management, and development of our towns and cities. Best wishes for a peaceful & successful polling day."

Nagaland has three municipal councils, Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung and 36 town councils, and the last elections were held in 2004. Six of the 19 wards in Kohima, eight out of 23 wards in Dimapur, and six out of 18 wards in Mokokchung have been reserved for women.

A total of 2,23,636 electorates, 1,10,115 male and 1,13,521 female will exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, on June 25 issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to prevent any breach of peace and threat to public tranquillity during the election.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people in public places within the jurisdiction of the mentioned councils, except within 100 meters of the polling station during the polling period.

Movement from one ward to another or from adjoining villages to Municipal/Town Council on the day of the poll is restricted. Public meetings, processions, and any unlawful assemblies related to the election are banned.