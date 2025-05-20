The Nagaland government held a monsoon preparedness meeting at Chief Minster conference hall Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima on May 20, under the chairmanship of Chief Minster & Chairmen NSDMA, Neiphiu Rio.

Commenting on preparedness of essential commodities, Rio asked the department to make an assessment of essential commodities across the districts before the monsoon season sets in.

He further pointed that if there are any complaints from any village or towns on shortage of essential commodities the matter has to be reported. He also instructed the department to monitor the fair price shop and see that consumer’s rights are protected.

Rio also raising concern on traffic advisory and directed the PWD department to check on how many tons can be carried by trucks in national highway, tons has to be specified and monitored during the monsoon season. He also advised the Administration and police department to sent team of officers and Dobashis for routine road checks so that there is smooth flow of traffic in towns and also in national highways during the monsoon season. Rio also shared his views and concerns on restoring the State Quality Control Board in Nagaland at the earliest.

He also instructed Chief Secretary to have a VC with all the Deputy Commissioners and update the status of the essential commodities and preparedness across the districts.

Minister for Roads and Bridges, G Kaito Aye also sharing his views on road sector said that our people want good road and that the NHIDCL should start taking serious responsibility and provide resilient road for the people of Nagaland.

Kito also requested the Disaster Management department to park a specific amount of fund for the emergency response, which can be utilized by any department pertaining to the welfare of the people during the monsoon season.

He also called on the NHIDCL and the concerned department to identify pocket wise area where immediate restoration and repair is required and also adapting restoration strategies and ensuring their effectiveness. He further requested the mechanical department to update the statues of the machinery available for the upcoming monsoon season.

Minister, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jacob Zhimomi during the meeting sharing his views on roads sector said the soil condition of Nagaland is very watery, therefore strict protocol during road construction has to be followed and most importantly soil testing has to be done. He also cautioned the NHIDCL to instruct the contractors to follow strict protocols during road construction for durability and sustainability of the road. Zhimomi also advised the contractors that once the surface is completed they should not leave any residue on the road after work is completed.

Joint Chief Executive Officer NSDMA, Johnny Ruangmei presenting a power point presentation on ‘Monsoon 2025 forecasting for Nagaland’ said distribution of rainfall pattern across the State will witness be un-uniform and erratic which will impact crop plantation season. Johnny said that a proactive Disaster risk Reduction approach combined with preparedness, Data driven planning and community engagement can significantly reduce potential risks. He therefore said that with the unprecedented change in the weather and climate pattern, development activities with future resilient infrastructure and resilient economy in primary to achieve sustainable development.

PWD (R&B) and NHIDCL presented Power point presentation on ‘Monsoon preparedness and resilient of road infrastructure sector’ while Preparedness of Emergency response agencies was presented by HG, CD&SDRF/ NDRF. Preparedness of Health personnel and infrastructure by H&FW and Essential commodities and preparedness was presented by F&CS department.