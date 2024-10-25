A comprehensive earthquake disaster mock drill, named the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx), was conducted across the state on Thursday, spearheaded by the Nagaland Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In Kohima, the exercise took place at five locations, including GMS School and NHAK, simulating a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter near Changtongya in Mokokchung district. This drill aimed to assess and enhance the state's preparedness for potential earthquake-related emergencies.

During a media briefing at the Capital Convention Centre, NSDMA adviser Z Nyusietho Nyuthe expressed gratitude to all participants for their engagement. "This drill was a vital exercise to test our preparedness," he stated, underscoring its importance in developing effective emergency response strategies.

NDMA lead consultant Maj Gen (retd) Sudhir Bahl commended the professionalism and enthusiasm displayed during the drill. He noted, however, that improvements were necessary in community response integration and the development of coordinated disaster management plans between municipal and military agencies. Bahl highlighted the need for enhanced awareness of available resources, especially from armed forces, and proposed regular conferences for civil engineers focusing on disaster response.

Johnny Raungmei, NSDMA joint CEO, acknowledged the progress made in coordination among various stakeholders, despite challenges in communication and logistics. He emphasized the learning experiences gained through the exercise, which are crucial for preparing the state for real disasters.

Simultaneously, in Dimapur, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted its own mock drill across seven strategic locations, including Dimapur Government College and Pantaloons shopping complex. The exercise involved various government departments and simulated real-time disaster response scenarios, such as building collapses and fires.

Also Read: Centre sanctions PMGSY-III roads for Meghalaya, Nagaland