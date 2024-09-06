Nagaland's Teachers' Day celebration saw a tribute to 14 teachers recognized for their exceptional contributions to student development. The ceremony, held in the state capital, honored these educators for their dedication to both academics and extracurricular activities.

Among the honorees were 10 government teachers and four from private institutions. Each received a citation and cash award in acknowledgment of their unwavering commitment to student welfare.

Highlighting the day’s events, Advisor for School Education Kekhrielhoulie Yhome introduced a new initiative — the students' health card. This card, developed in collaboration with the Health and Family Welfare Department, aims to monitor and enhance student health. "The health card is designed to strengthen the collaboration between parents and teachers, promoting a healthier lifestyle for our students," Yhome stated.

In addition to these honors, Yhome assured that the School Education Department is implementing administrative reforms to enhance educational quality, reflecting the importance of education as the state's second-largest employer.