Nagaland observed Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11, at the Kohima War Cemetery, a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the Battle of Kohima in 1944.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in his address, highlighted the significance of the day, stating, "The Remembrance Day is a day to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of peace, justice, and freedom." He expressed his respect for all veterans and their families, as well as the people of Nagaland for preserving the history of the place.

Rio acknowledged the Kohima War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, as the resting place of 1,420 Allied soldiers and the cremation site for 917 Hindu and Sikh soldiers. He noted that the Naga people have transformed the experience of violence into a message of global peace, observing the memories of the battle to spread the message of peace and love.

"Kohima and the Naga people will continue to play a contributory role for the good of humanity," Rio said, quoting the words inscribed on the Kohima Epitaph: "When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today."

Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner, praised the remarkable job done by the Commonwealth War Graves Association, assisted by the Nagaland government, in maintaining the war grave cemetery, stating that he is committed to the ongoing friendship and collaboration with the Government of Nagaland.

The event was marked by a two-minute silence in memory of the fallen soldiers, followed by a vintage car rally flagged off by Fleming and Chief Minister Rio, in the presence of ministers, advisors, MLAs, and representatives from the central and state governments, armed forces, ex-servicemen, and former army veterans.